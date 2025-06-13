DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The jury in the Karen Read retrial began deliberating after the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments Friday.

Alan Jackson gave the argument for the defense, while Hank Brennan gave the argument for the prosecution.

Seven women and five men left the courtroom Friday afternoon to begin their deliberations. Four men and two women will be kept in a separate room as alternates.

Read, 45, is accused of killing Boston police officer John O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by backing into him with her car after a night of drinking and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022. Read’s defense argues she is being framed in a police coverup.

Read’s first trial ended in a hung jury.

On Thursday, the prosecution and defense appeared in court to work out the jury rules and instructions.

