DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Both sides in the Karen Read murder trial were back in Dedham Monday, eagerly awaiting a verdict as the high-profile case entered a new week of proceedings and a fifth day of jury deliberations.

Read arrived at Norfolk Superior Court near 9 a.m.

Judge Beverly Cannone sent jurors back behind closed doors to continue meeting.

Read is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die in a snowbank outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert.

Her defense has said she is being framed, claiming O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Albert home.

Read was arrested shortly after O’keefe died in January 2022.

Her trial began in late April and jurors eventually heard testimony from more than 70 witnesses. Both sides introduced more than 600 pieces of evidence before the case went to the jury on Tuesday of last week.

While Read’s supporters gathered outside, and while a crowd of people who think Read is guilty also grew, the jury on Friday sent a note to Judge Beverly Cannone saying “despite our exhaustive review of the evidence and our diligent consideration of all the disputes evidence, we have been unable to reach a unanimous verdict.”

Cannone asked the jury to continue deliberating.

The jury went home for the weekend shortly after 4 p.m.

While trial-watchers continued to react to the growing length of deliberations, 7NEWS legal analyst Tom Hoopes said the situation is not entirely out of the ordinary.

“I don’t think it’s unexpected,” he said.

“It’s a tough case,” he continued. “You’ve got a lot of people on one side, a lot of people on the other. I bet that’s reflected in the jury room. There’s no videotape of the accident. There’s no eyewitness to the accident.”

Hoopes further cautioned against assuming the current proceedings will end in a mistrial.

“Sometimes there is one in there, two, and they are holding out and they get the instruction, and they say ‘Well, I’m listening to you. I hear what the judge says and I’m going to compromise,” he said.

Deliberations were ongoing as of around 9:15 a.m.

