DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read was back in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Wednesday as the jury began a second day of deliberations in her ongoing murder trial.

Deliberations started Tuesday after both sides delivered closing arguments in the case.

Judge Beverly Cannone dismissed the jurors for the day shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowbank outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in January 2022.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges including second degree murder and her defense has said she is being framed. Contrary to the prosecution’s theory, the defense claims Read died after a fight inside the Albert home.

Read’s trial began in late April and continued over the past two months. The prosecution called more than 60 witnesses before it rested its case. The defense called just six witnesses before resting on Monday.

The trial included its share of eye-opening moments and blockbuster testimony from key witnesses.

Outside the courthouse itself, a loyal group of Read supporters has gathered daily and regularly chanted “Free Karen Read.”

Tuesday’s closing arguments ended near 12 p.m. 7NEWS legal analyst Tom Hoopes soon reacted, saying both sides “did a great job in the closings.”

“But I think it’s a close case,” he said. “I think it’s going to come down to the science.”

Looking to the days ahead, Hoopes said deliberations could take time as jurors sift through testimony from dozens of witnesses and reams of evidence in the case.

Read arrived with her lawyers and family near 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The jury reentered the courtroom near 9:15 a.m. and Cannone asked jurors a series of familiar questions, including whether they saw or read anything about the case Tuesday night.

All the jurors said no.

‘Excuse me, this is funny, Ms. Read?’

In a heated back and forth, defense counsel Alan Jackson asked Cannone whether it was appropriate that there be only one space to check “not guilty” on the verdict slip for the second charge, despite two lessor charges listed in addition to the primary manslaughter charge.

Cannone repeatedly told Jackson that it was appropriate, to which he argued it was akin to the court directing a verdict to the subordinate charges

“I disagree with you,” Cannone said. “Mr. Yanetti, you’ve seen verdict slips exactly like this, okay?”

“I actually haven’t, your honor,” Yanetti, Jackson’s co-counsel, replied.

“Have you had no lessor includeds?” Cannone asked.

“No, I’ve always had lessor includeds, but I have not seen a verdict slip there where ‘not guilty’ is not an option,” he said.

“Okay,” the judge replied. “I disagree with you.”

At this point, Read appeared to shake her head and smile.

“Excuse me, this is funny, Ms. Read?” Cannone said to the defendant, who did not respond. “Alright, we’re done.”

Deliberations were ongoing as of 10:30 a.m. Barring a verdict, jury deliberations are expected to continue until 4 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

