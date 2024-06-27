DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read returned to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Thursday as the jury in her ongoing murder trial kicked off its third day of deliberations.

After two months of testimony, both sides delivered closing arguments on Tuesday. The case then went to the jury.

Read is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die in the snow outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in 2022.

Her defense says she is being framed, though, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Albert home.

The Read case has attracted widespread attention and its fair share of controversy, with a crowd of loyal Read supporters assembling daily outside

Inside the courtroom, Tuesday brought fireworks as Read’s defense team raised concerns about verdict forms.

Read is facing three charges and has a form corresponding to each charge. All forms carry “guilty” and “not guilty” checkboxes for jurors to select. One form also had lesser charges listed as options if the jury does not convict on the primary charge, though. And lesser charges only had a “guilty” option on the form.

“How do they decide that she’s not guilty of involuntary manslaughter on that verdict form,” asked attorney Alan Jackson.

“That’s their decision to make,” said Judge Beverly Cannone.

“How do they make it if they don’t have an option that says ‘Not guilty’?” Jackson said.

Amid the main exchange with Jackson, Cannone at one point snapped at Read after she appeared to smile.

“Excuse me, this is funny, Ms. Read?” Cannone said.

“Alright, we’re done here,” she said after Read did not respond.

Cannone later agreed to add additional instructions for the jury. She also agreed to change the wording on the verdict form to clarify jurors’ options.

Leaving court, Jackson told reporters he was pleased with the changes.

“It was exactly what we asked for,” he said.

Jurors were not present for the confrontation between the defense and Cannone Wednesday morning.

As the day continued, though, the jury asked about a certain report about a search in the Read investigation.

That report is not in evidence, though, and Cannone said “You have all the evidence in the case.”

“You won’t be receiving any additional evidence,” Cannone said.

Jurors were sent back out of the courtroom to continue deliberations shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Previously asked what it feels like to wait for a verdict, Read’s father was succinct in his response.

“It’s hell,” he said.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

