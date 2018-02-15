Jury convicts 1 man, acquits 2 others in fatal Boston shooting

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston jury has convicted a man in the 2014 killing of a teenager but acquitted two others in the apparent case of mistaken identity.

The Suffolk Superior Court jury on Thursday found 26-year-old Julio Baez guilty of murder but found 24-year-old Danilo Soto and 20-year-old Alexander Soto not guilty.

The three Boston residents were charged in the killing of 17-year-old Ryan Morrissey on Nov. 5, 2014. Prosecutors alleged the Sotos, who aren’t related, shot Morrissey while Baez was the getaway driver.

Alexander Soto’s lawyer said his client was “gratified.” Baez’s attorney said his client is “devastated” and will appeal. Baez will be sentenced Friday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said witnesses who could have provided critical testimony “opted to lie or remain silent,” depriving jurors of the “full truth.”

