Jury convicts man for drive-thru shooting for second time

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been found guilty for the second time of fatally shooting another man at a fast-food restaurant drive-thru window in 2012.

The New Haven Register reports that 25-year-old Quavon Torres was convicted Thursday of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit in the death of 59-year-old Donald Bradley.

Prosecutors say Torres and Bradley were in a car at a Burger King drive-thru when they had a dispute and Torres opened fire.

Torres was previously convicted of the charges in 2014. His conviction was overturned by an appellate court, which said the trial judge shouldn’t have allowed a witness to make an in-court identification of Torres.

Attorney Walter Bansley says Torres maintains his innocence.

He faces up to 45 years in prison at sentencing.

