Jury convicts man in killing of Chicago boy lured into alley

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was lured into an alley with the promise of a juice box.

Prosecutors contended that Dwright Boone-Doty and fellow gang member Corey Morgan planned the November 2015 slaying of Tyshawn Lee before Boone-Doty took a gun Morgan gave him and shot the boy.

The Cook County jury found Boone-Doty guilty on Thursday night. A separate jury deciding Morgan’s fate has been sequestered after not being able to reach a verdict.

Prosecutors have said the boy was killed because the men believed his father belonged to a rival gang. They said the men thought that gang was responsible for fatally shooting Morgan’s brother and wounding his mother.

Prosecutors said tests revealed that Boone-Doty’s DNA was on the basketball found near the boy’s body and they played a tape of Boone-Doty bragging to another jail inmate that he’d killed the boy.

