FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A jury found a New Jersey man guilty of first degree murder in connection with the 2016 killing of A Fitchburg man, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Jose Crespo, 36, of Newark, New Jersey was found guilty by a Superior Court jury of one count of murder, one count of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of kidnapping, one count of armed robbery while masked, and one count of arson.

The jury deliberated for one day before finding Crespo guilty in connection with a fatal home invasion in Fitchburg that happened on Dec. 3, 2016.

Crespo was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Emergency crews responding to a call in the area of Laurel Street found Kevin O. Cabrera-Soto, 24, dead in an apartment where a fire had been set. Caberera-Soto’s girlfriend and her son survived the fire, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said.

An autopsy revealed that Cabrera-Soto had died of homicidal violence from blunt force trauma with thermal injuries.

Ramon Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, Connecticut was also charged with murder in the case. He pleaded guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

A third defendant, Wilfredo Muniz, 36, of Bridgeport, Connecticut was indicted under the intimidation of a witness for misleading a police investigation, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation.

“I’d like to thank the jurors for their service in this trail, which was the first murder trial held in Worcester since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early.

