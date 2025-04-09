DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The defense and prosecution moved onto closing arguments Wednesday in the case of the former Dover doctor charged with murdering his wife.

Ingolf Tuerk, 63, returned to the stand and finished his testimony he began Tuesday. Tuerk said he was defending himself when he killed his wife inside their Dover home in May 2020. He testified that he was afraid of her.

Prosecutors say he strangled 45-year-old Kathleen McLean in their home while they were going through a divorce.

Tuerk testified Tuesday the two got into an argument while drinking and that McLean hit him with a glass. That’s when, Tuerk said, he snapped and grabbed her by the neck.

Tuerk told the court during emotional testimony that he carried McLean out of the house, put her in the passenger seat of their car, drove to a nearby pond, and dumped her body there.

Both sides used his story in their closing arguments.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)