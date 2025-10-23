BOSTON (WHDH) - The jury in the trial of Terrence Crosbie, the 38-year-old Irish firefighter charged with raping a woman at a Boston hotel last year while in the city for St. Patrick’s Day, began deliberations after closing arguments Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Crosbie tried to leave the country after he was questioned by police about the alleged assault.

In closing arguments, prosecutors said Crosbie exploited his accuser; his defense team called her testimony unreliable.

Crosbie pleaded not guilty.

