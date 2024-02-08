DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The jury began deliberations began Thursday in the trial of Emanuel Lopes, the man charged with killing a police officer and a woman in Weymouth in 2018.

Lopes is facing two murder charges in connection with the 2018 deaths of Sgt. Michael Chesna, 42, and Weymouth resident Vera Adams, 77.

Prosecutors say Lopes threw a rock at Chesna’s head before grabbing his gun and shooting Chesna eight times; he then shot Adams as she stood in her nearby sunroom.

Last summer, the first trial of Lopes ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

Lopes’ defense says he is not guilty by reason of insanity.

