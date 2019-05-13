Jury deliberations begin in trial for Lawrence teen charged with beheading classmate

SALEM, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Jury deliberations began Monday after lawyers made their final pitches to jurors in the case of a teenager charged with killing and beheading a high school classmate.

Closing arguments the trial of 18-year-old Matthew Borges wrapped up Monday in Salem Superior Court.

Borges is accused of killing 16-year-old Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino in November 2016 because he was jealous the victim had spent time with his girlfriend. Viloria-Paulino’s body was found along the banks of the Merrimack River by a dog-walker. His head was found floating nearby.

The teens were classmates at Lawrence High School. Borges was 15 at the time but is being tried as an adult.

Borges’ attorneys argued there’s no physical evidence to link Borges to the death. The defense did not call any witnesses before resting its case on Thursday.

