BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Jury deliberations in the trial of a man charged with murdering Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon are set to continue Friday morning.

After 12 hours of deliberations over three days, the jury returned to the courtroom in Barnstable Thursday afternoon to tell the judge they had reached a unanimous verdict on six of the seven counts levied against accused cop killer, Thomas Latanowich.

However, they found themselves at an impasse on the charge of mistreatment of a police dog.

The judge sent the jurors back to continue those deliberations in the hopes they would eventually reach a decision on that last count.

Latanowich is facing a murder charge for shooting Gannon to death inside a Marstons Mills home 3-years-ago. The 33-year-old defendant is also charged in the shooting of Gannon’s K9, Nero who survived the assault.

The trial lasted eight days with 29 witnesses — including Latanowich who took the stand in his own defense.

After a full day of deliberations Thursday, the jury was sent home once again without a final verdict. They were given strict instructions not to discuss the case before they are due back on Friday morning for their fourth day.

A shackled Latanowich left the courthouse without comment as his attorney announced they are patiently waiting for the verdict.

