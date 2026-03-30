SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Jury deliberations are set to continue Monday in the trial of a Salisbury woman accused of killing her boyfriend by lacing his drink with antifreeze.

Judy Church, 67, is accused of lacing Leroy Fowler’s, 55, drinks with the chemicals used in antifreeze.

Fowler’s family said he was worried about Church poisoning his drinks before he died.

Church’s defense attorney said Fowler was doing drugs and in declining health before his death.

Closing arguments were held Friday and the jury began deliberating that day.

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