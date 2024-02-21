MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The defense representing a man accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter rested Wednesday without calling witnesses and the trial is now in the hands of the jury.
Adam Montgomery is accused of killing his daughter, Harmony Montgomery on Dec. 7, 2019, but she wasn’t reported missing until nearly two years later. Harmony’s body has not been found.
