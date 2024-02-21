MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The defense representing a man accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter rested Wednesday without calling witnesses and the trial is now in the hands of the jury.

Adam Montgomery is accused of killing his daughter, Harmony Montgomery on Dec. 7, 2019, but she wasn’t reported missing until nearly two years later. Harmony’s body has not been found.

Jury deliberations are now underway in Manchester New Hampshire in the case against accused killer Adam Montgomery…prosecutors say he murdered his 5 year old daughter Harmony in 2019 but the defense says Adams wife Kayla, the states star witness, is the real killer #7News pic.twitter.com/2bR1FCwb9G — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 21, 2024

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)