BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be alert for a new round of jury duty scam calls.

Callers posing as members of the sheriff’s office through an audio clip are telling residents they need to resolve matters related to missed court appearances and jury duty, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

In multiple instances this month, scammers have identified themselves as Sgt. Cooper and provided 781-819-5610 as a call back number.

On Friday, one resident allegedly received a call saying he needed to pay $900 or would be arrested.

The following day, the sheriff’s office says a woman was told she needed to respond to a specific location to clear up three warrants.

In those cases, the residents called the sheriff’s office before paying any money or traveling to a location.

“Nationwide, these scammers are attempting to use the criminal justice system and the threat of arrest as a tool to frighten people into paying large sums of money,” said Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. “We want residents to be aware of these scams and these tactics in order to better protect themselves.”

Anyone who may have fallen victim to a jury duty scam is asked to immediately call their local police department.

