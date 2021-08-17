BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of 12 jurors have been tasked with deciding the fate of a murder suspect charged in the 2018 death of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon after lawyers delivered their closing arguments on Tuesday.

The jury was handed the case around 2 p.m. buy they departed for the day without reaching a verdict in the case against 33-year-old Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, who faces a first-degree murder charge in Barnstable Superior Court in connection with Gannon’s death. Deliberations are expected to resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Gannon, 32, the department’s K-9 officer, was killed in April 2018 while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant for a possible probation violation at a Barnstable home. Gannon’s dog, Nero, was also shot but survived.

Latanowich, described by prosecutors as a career criminal with a lengthy record, is also facing other charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, firearm possession without a license, and mistreating/interfering with a police dog.

On Monday, Latanowich took the stand in his own defense, telling jurors that he decided to hide in the attic of his friend’s home because he survived a drive-by shooting and he feared that the people who wanted him dead were coming after him.

Latanowich also testified about work that was being done on a nearby home and the sound of nail guns that could be heard when officers entered the home to find him, telling the jury that he was confused and unable to hear the officers who were calling out to him.

Prosecutors say Latanowich was hiding in the attic when officers warned him that they were coming in, making multiple announcements.

“Six witnesses have testified that they had heard the announcements, both inside and outside of the house,” a prosecutor said during the closing arguments.

Defense attorney Joseph Krowski argued that the officers didn’t handle the search for Latanowich properly, telling jurors that his client acted in self-defense and was afraid for his life because the officers were the aggressors.

Krowski added that Latanowich mistook the nail guns for gunfire, prompting him to open fire on Gannon and Nero.

“If this was someone who wanted to kill cops, he would have been at that hall waiting to shoot cops,” Krowski said Tuesday. “He didn’t know it was the police…It was so muffled in their.”

Crystal Bearse, the mother of Latanowich ‘s daughter took the stand earlier in the trial, telling the court that her former partner sent her many incriminating texts after Gannon was fatally shot, including a message that read, “I just killed a cop.”

Latanowich has pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail since his arrest.

