CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - After a the first day of deliberations in the case of Logan Clegg, the man charged in the 2022 shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, jurors went home Friday without reaching a verdict.

Clegg, 27, faces charges in connection with the deaths of Djeswende and Stephen Reid, who authorities say were shot to death while out on a hiking trail in Concord, New Hampshire in April 2022.

Closing arguments ended Thursday after three weeks of testimony.

“When the defendant pulled the trigger of his gun and fired those six shots at Steven and Wendy, he knew what he was doing,” the prosecutor Josh Speicher said in closing arguments. “He caused their deaths. He was aware of the nature of his conduct.”

The retired couple were initially reported missing after they left their home in Concord for a walk on April 18. Their bodies were found days later, both with multiple gunshot wounds, setting off an investigation that ended when police arrested Clegg in Vermont in October that year.

It took investigators six months before Clegg was taken into custody in a South Burlington, Vermont library.

Clegg, dubbed by detectives as the Mountain Dew Man after they found dozens of cans at his campsite, left town after the killings and burned his campsite.

The defense only called a handful of witnesses before resting and maintains Clegg didn’t kill the couple. They said the reason he was uncooperative with police was because he was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Utah.

“An innocent man has put himself upon his country, whose country you are. You must find him not guilty,” said Maya Domingues, Clegg’s attorney.

