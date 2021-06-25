FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Franklin Superior Court jury on Thursday found an Athol man guilty of raping and abusing a child.

Colby Hume, 20, was found guilty of a single count of rape and abuse of a child after a two-day trial involving 12 witness, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The jury deliberated for four hours before finding Hume guilty in connection with an assault on a 14-year-old girl on July 4, 2019.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 12, according to the DA’s office.

No additional information was immediately available.

