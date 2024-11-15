WEST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors found 38-year-old Mathew Locke guilty on all found counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of a West Brookfield mother and her three children.

The trial lasted nearly four weeks and jurors deliberated for about 10 hours before reaching the verdict.

Locke was also convicted of armed burglary and arson.

The bodies of Sara Bermudez and her three children — James, Madison, and Michael — were found dead at their home in West Brookfield more than five years ago.

Locke is the cousin of Sara’s husband.

