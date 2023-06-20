WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend at a restaurant in Worcester four years ago was found guilty by a jury nearly a week after his trial got underway.

Carlos Asencio, of Derry, New Hampshire, was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the the July 3, 2019, death of Amanda Dabrowski inside O’Connor’s Restaurant in Worcester.

Authorities said Asencio stabbed Dabrowski, 31, nearly 20 times in the neck and body before being subdued by restaurant patrons and staff.

Asencio, who had pleaded not guilty, was initially found not competent to stand trial, but was later found competent and transferred from Bridgewater State Hospital to a Worcester County jail.

