Jury finds New Hampshire man accused in killing and beheading of wife’s coworker guilty of murder.

Prosecutors alleged Barron assaulted his wife, Britany Barron, the night he discovered she had been texting with her coworker, Jonathan Amerault, then used her cellphone to lure him to a park just north of the Massachusetts state line in September 2020. They alleged he beat and kicked Amerault, forced him into his own car and shot him three times.

Armando Barron pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, kidnapping and other charges. His lawyers argued that his wife shot Amerault, which she denied.

