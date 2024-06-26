DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors in the Karen Read murder trial ended the day Wednesday without a verdict, wrapping up a new day of deliberations that also included a tense exchange between Read’s attorney and Judge Beverly Cannone.

One day after closing arguments in the trial, Read and her attorneys were greeted by a familiar crowd of supporters as they returned to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Wednesday morning.

Near 10 a.m., with the jury still deliberating in another room, defense attorney Alan Jackson raised concerns about the wording of one of the verdict forms that the jury will use if and when they decide Read’s fate.

Three forms represent each charge Read is facing, including second degree murder, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The defense was focused on the form for the manslaughter charge. One check box read “not guilty.”

While other forms had corresponding guilty and not guilty options, a series of checkboxes for lesser charges on the manslaughter form gave only a “guilty” option.

“That’s how it is, Mr. Jackson,” Cannone said.

“Apparently, that’s how it’s going to be because of the court’s ruling,” said defense attorney Alan Jackson. “That’s not how it should be and it’s over our strong objection.”

Read, at one point, appeared to smile and shake her head.

“Excuse me, this is funny, Ms. Read?” Cannone said.

Read did not respond and Cannone spoke again.

“Alright, we’re done,” she said.

After a break, Cannone returned to the courtroom and agreed to add additional instructions for the jury. The defense also asked for the wording to be changed on the verdict form from “Not guilty” to “not guilty of the offense charged or any lesser included offense.”

“Does the Commonwealth oppose the suggestion made by Mr. Jackson, which seems like a reasonable one,” Cannone said.

“No, your honor,” said Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally.

In addition to discussion about the jury instructions and verdict forms, the jury on Wednesday asked two questions.

Their first question asked about how long they would deliberate for the day.

The second asked about a certain report about a search. That form is not in evidence, though and Cannone told the jurors “You have all the evidence in the case.”

“So, what you have is the evidence in the case,” she said. “You won’t be receiving any additional evidence.”

Jurors have deliberated for nine hours across parts of two days, so far.

Deliberations are scheduled to continue Thursday morning.

