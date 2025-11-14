BOSTON (WHDH) - The foreperson of the jury that acquitted Karen Read spoke out about the retrial this week.

Charlie DeLoach, the first person picked by the judge in the second Karen Read murder trial, said he believes Read is totally innocent and that John O’Keefe’s body had been placed on the lawn outside the Canton home where he was found.

Read was found not guilty of several serious charges including second degree murder in the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)