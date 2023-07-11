DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The foreperson of a hung jury is now speaking out after a judge declared a mistrial in the case of a man accused of killing two people, including a Weymouth police officer, in 2018.

The deadlocked jury informed the Dedham judge on Monday that they could not come to a decision in the case, in which Emmanuel Lopes faced several charges related to the deaths of Sgt. Michael Chesna and another victim, 77-year-old Vera Adams.

Lopes, prosecutors said, allegedly murdered Chesna before turning a gun on Adams.

“I didn’t have nightmares about it, but I did lose sleep,” said jury Foreperson Cindy Lavoie.

Lavoie, who is about to turn 60, runs the Southwick Zoo in Mendon along with her mother and her siblings. She said, when the jury first got the case, they were about evenly split.

Within a couple of days, though, Lavoie said all jurors except one agreed on a guilty verdict for the 25-year-old Lopes.

The lone holdout would not be swayed. She agreed with the defense theory that Lopes was having a psychotic episode and is not legally responsible for the murders.

“She just would not participate and give justified reasons for her conclusions,” Lavoie said. “That was very frustrating.”

Lavoie said she was absolutely shocked when the judge, whom she admires, did her duty and declared a mistrial.

“It was exasperation for all of us,” Lavoie said.

Asked if she is angry about the situation, Lavoie responded.

“Maybe not angry but very disappointed,” she said.

“I feel for the families and the brothers of Sgt. Chesna who sat through it,” Lavoie continued.

Lavoie said she hopes she never has to be on a jury, especially with this kind of case, ever again.

