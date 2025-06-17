DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors in the Karen Read murder retrial began came back from deliberations with three questions for the judge Tuesday morning.

The jury submitted notecards asking what the timeframe is of the operating under the influence charge, whether video clips of Read’s interviews can be considered evidence, and whether conviction of a subcharge is the same as conviction on the overall charge.

Read arrived at Norfolk District Court in Dedham Tuesday, as large crowds of her supporters gathered outside.

On Monday, Judge Beverly Cannone denied a defense motion to revise the verdict slips. Read’s team pushed for more checkboxes, hoping to avoid the confusion they say happened in the first trial.

The defense claims several jurors came forward and said they agreed Read was not guilty of two out of the three charges, yet declared themselves deadlocked.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car during a snowstorm in January 2022. Read’s defense team argues that the investigation failed to properly pursue other possible leads.

Read’s first trial ended in a hung jury.

