DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors in the Karen Read murder left without a verdict Tuesday after they had four questions for the judge during their deliberations.

The jury submitted notecards asking what the timeframe is of the operating under the influence charge, whether video clips of Read’s interviews can be considered evidence, and whether conviction of a subcharge is the same as conviction on the overall charge.

Read arrived at Norfolk District Court in Dedham Tuesday morning, as large crowds of her supporters gathered outside.

Judge Beverly Cannone spoke with the lawyers and then brought the jury in to answer their questions Tuesday afternoon.

In response to the timeframe question, Cannone responded by saying the jurors are the “factfinders” in this situation, and that they already have the evidence.

As for the video clips question, Cannone said the juror can consider the clips as evidence.

In response to the question about the subcharge, Cannone made a slight amendment to the verdict slip to simplify the process.

The judge then sent the jurors back to deliberate.

Read and her attorneys left the courthouse afterward with no comment.

Read’s father, Bill Read, gave a brief statement to reporters on his way out.

“I just want my daughter home. And free. I gotta run, okay?” he said.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Cannone said the jurors had another question.

“If we find not guilty on two charges but can’t agree on one charge, is it a hung jury on all three charges or just one charge?” Cannone read.

Cannone said the question was theoretical question, which she cannot answer.

On Monday, Cannone denied a defense motion to revise the verdict slips. Read’s team pushed for more checkboxes, hoping to avoid the confusion they say happened in the first trial.

The defense claims several jurors came forward and said they agreed Read was not guilty of two out of the three charges, yet declared themselves deadlocked.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car during a snowstorm in January 2022. Read’s defense team argues that the investigation failed to properly pursue other possible leads.

Read’s first trial ended in a hung jury.

