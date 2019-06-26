Jury indicts Weymouth magician accused of indecently assaulting children during classes

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth magician accused of indecently assaulting two children who attended his magic classes was indicted Wednesday by a Plymouth County Grand Jury, officials announced.

The jury returned indictments against 52-year-old David Hussey, charging him with four counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14 and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

A not guilty plea was previously entered on his behalf.

The incidents are said to have occurred at a home in Rockland in the early 2000s.

Hussey, who went by the stage name “David Oliver,” allegedly assaulted the children while working as a member of the Society of Young Magicians.

Investigators say the incidents were unrelated and that each victim reported similar assaults.

He was arrested in Weymouth in January and is currently free on bail.

Hussey is due back in court at a later date.

