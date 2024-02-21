The jury has reached a verdict in the in the two-week trial of Adam Montgomery on a second-degree murder charge in the case of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery. Police first learned the girl was missing in December 2021 and later said she was killed, though her body was never found.

The jury deliberated for about two hours Wednesday before recessing for the day. They announced a verdict has been reached around 1 p.m. Thursday.

In closing arguments, defense attorney Caroline Smith said Montgomery moved the body and hid it because of “a very misguided belief” he had to do so “to keep his family from being ripped apart.”

But prosecutor Benjamin Agati told jurors a different story. He said Montgomery, 34, was angry that his daughter was having bathroom accidents inside the car they were living in after they were evicted from their home. He said Montgomery punched her in the head until she died.

Adam Montgomery is serving a 30-year prison sentence for an unrelated gun conviction and has not attended trial. He said in court in an unrelated case last year that he loves Harmony “unconditionally” and did not kill her.

He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

