Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused of killing engaged Boston doctors

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Suffolk County grand jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of murdering a pair of engaged doctors inside their upscale South Boston condo in 2017.

Bampumim Teixeira, 33, of Chelsea, a former concierge at the Macallen Building on Dorchester Avenue, has previously pleaded not guilty to murdering Lina Bolanos and Richard Field on May 5, 2017.

There is a verdict in the Bumpamin Teixeira murder trial. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 10, 2019

The jury began deliberating on Monday after lawyers made their closing arguments.

During part of an hour-and-a-half police interview that was played in court last week, Teixeira told investigators that he was having an affair with Bolanos and that Field stabbed his fiancee to death after walking in on them.

Teixeira also claimed he killed Field in an act of self-defense.

Multiple people who were called to the murder scene testified during the trial that Bolanos and Field were beaten and bound with duct tape before Teixeira allegedly stabbed them to death with a carving knife.

