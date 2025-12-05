DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The first week of the Brian Walshe murder trial ended Friday after jurors saw photos of evidence and physical evidence collected from various trash sites, and heard from crime investigators including a state police trooper.

The jury was shown a photo of a blue and white carpet that was folded in pieces and stained. Prosecutors said it appeared to be the same rug Ana Walshe was seen lounging on in a photo of her that was also previously shown to the jury.

During his testimony, Forensic Pathologist Dr. Richard Atkinson said the rug was one of several objects the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner inspected for this case.

“Normally we’re not involved in examining items, just bodies of people. In this case the objective was to determine if there was any human tissue on these items,” said Atkinson.

The other items shown to the jury included a hacksaw, shears, and other tools that came from garbage bags, dumpsters, and trash compactors.

Digital Forensics Specialist Connor Keefe also took the stand and read text messages Walshe sent to Ana in the days after her disappearance.

“I’m worried please call or email,” Keefe read.

“What time was this sent?” Defense Attorney Greg Connor asked Keefe.

Keefe replied, “January 3, 2023. 6:39 a.m.”

Another text from Brian to Ana sent on January 3, 2023 at 8:32 a.m. read, “I will call after I drop the boys. If I don’t hear from you this morning, I’m going to report you missing.”

None of those texts were answered.

Defense Attorney Larry Tipson then refocused Keefe on texts between the couple before New Years, showing they were planning their future together.

“They continue to be texts regarding zillow postings for property,” said Tipton.

“Yes,” Keefe replied.

Controversial former state trooper Michael Proctor, whose misconduct was exposed during Karen Read’s first murder trial, was also brought up in court Friday, potentially hinting at a legal strategy the defense may use.

“Who was the Mass. state police designated as the case officer in the investigation of this case on Jan 8, 2023?” asked Tipton.

“That would be trooper Michael Proctor,” Keefe said.

Keefe is expected to continue his testimony on Monday.





