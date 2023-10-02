CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Jury selection got underway Monday for the trial of a 27-year-old man accused of murdering a New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail in April last year.

Authorities said Stephen and Wendy Reid were shot and killed while out for a walk near their home. Their bodies were later discovered near a hiking trail three days after they were reported missing.

Logan Clegg was arrested after a monthslong manhunt in South Burlington, Vermont in October and subsequently charged with several charges including second degree murder.

Clegg has pleaded not guilty.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)