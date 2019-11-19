BOSTON (WHDH) - Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in the trial of a Chelsea man accused of murdering two engaged doctors in their Boston luxury condominium in 2017.

Bampumim Teixeira had pleaded not guilty to murder charges in connection with the fatal stabbings of 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field in their penthouse at the Macallen Building on May 5, 2017.

Prosecutors say Teixeira bound the two doctors with duct tape and stabbed them to death with a carving knife after gaining entrance to their penthouse through an unlocked stairwell in a parking garage.

A fake gun and a bag filled with Bolanos’ jewelry was allegedly found in the penthouse.

Teixeira, a former employee at the condominium, was shot twice and injured in a standoff with police.

