CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Jury selection is underway today in the weapons case against Adam Montgomery, who’s also charged with the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

Montgomery is accused of illegally possessing a gun while a felon. He was in the New Hampshire courtroom Wednesday morning wearing a pink button-down shirt, which is a stark contrast to his prior appearances in an orange jail jumpsuit.

Investigators last fall said that Montgomery allegedly destroyed his daughter’s body between December 2019 and March 2020, but that case is separate from the weapons trial that’s getting underway.

