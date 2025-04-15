DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jury selection was completed Tuesday in the Karen Read murder retrial.

A total of 18 jurors are sat. Jury selection began on April 1, taking a total of 10 days, double the number in the first trial.

Nine men and nine women were selected.

“I’m pleased,” said Karen Read. “We’re loaded for bear. We’re ready to get the show on the road, and we’re happy with the whole process.”

Both sides had 18 preemptory challenges, allowing them to dismiss jurors just because they chose to.

Nearly 600 Norfolk County residents came to the courthouse since April 1 for screening. Often, at least 80% admitted they had heard or talked about the case.

On Tuesday, Prosecutor Hank Brennan revealed that he plans to use Karen Read’s own words against her in his opening statement within a week.

Read has been very vocal since her 2022 arrest, doing various interviews for articles, news reports, and even an HBO-Max docuseries.

In a filing, the commonwealth says it plans to use one or more recorded statements from Read when Brennan introduces his case to jurors.

Read is facing retrial on several charges, including second-degree murder in connection with the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe. Read claims she was framed by corrupt police officers.

On Monday, one juror dropped out and another one was added, keeping the total at 16. Two more were added Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)