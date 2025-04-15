DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jury selection was completed Tuesday in the Karen Read murder retrial.

A total of 18 jurors are seated. Jury selection began on April 1.

Read is facing retrial on several charges, including second-degree murder in connection with the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe. Read claims she was framed by corrupt police officers.

On Monday, one juror dropped out and another one was added, keeping the total at 16. Two more were added Tuesday.

