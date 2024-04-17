Seven jurors were picked on the second day of the Karen Read murder trial on Wednesday, after four jurors were successfully seated on Tuesday.

Read is charged with second degree murder for the 2022 death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe, a Boston Police officer. O’Keefe was found dead outside the Canton home of another police officers after Read dropped him off at a late night party.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone, who is overseeing the trial, outlined the state’s argument in court on Tuesday, saying “The Commonwealth alleges the defendant struck Mr. O’Keefe with her vehicle earlier that morning and then left the scene while Mr. O’Keefe laid injured in the snow during a blizzard”.

The state says it has evidence linking Read’s SUV to O’Keefe’s head injury, which Read’s lawyers claim he was beaten at the party.

Prosecutors fought to stop Read’s team from using this kind of defense, but the judge allowed it with some restriction: Read’s lawyers cannot mention their beating theory in their opening statement and have rules on when and how it can be used during the trial.

7News legal expert Tom Hoopes said Cannone’s decision allows for space for all sides.

“She gives herself a chance to think about it, and gives them a chance to focus it a little more,” Hoopes said. “It’s an issue that’s difficult.”

More than 160 people are listed as potential witnesses in the trial, including police officers who knew Read and O’Keefe. The state plans to present dozens of exhibits including cell phone records, 911 calls, surveillance video, and police body and cruiser camera videos.

Jury selection could be over by Friday. The judge said the trial should take between six and seven weeks to try once the jury is selected and opening statements begin.

