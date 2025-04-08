DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read and her legal team arrived at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Tuesday morning, after no jurors were seated Monday.

Judge Beverly Cannone worked through roughly 45 potential jurors Monday, warning them all about the publicity of the case.

“This is the smallest pool we’ve had,” Read said after court.

She gave them all a brief summary of the second-degree murder allegations Read, 45, faces in connection with the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe. She is being retried after last trial ended with a hung jury.

The potential jurors were asked about a wide range of topics, including whether they have been exposed to domestic violence and their feelings about the police.

“If you know now that you’ve left something out of the jury questionnaire, tell us at sidebar,” Cannone said to the pool.

Both the defense and the prosecution have at least 16 peremptory challenges, allowing lawyers to dismiss potential jurors — no questions asked. Read said many have been used already.

The court is expecting around 100 people to be in the potential juror pool Tuesday.

