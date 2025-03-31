DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jury selection for the highly anticipated Karen Read retrial is set to begin Tuesday morning.

Both Read’s legal team and the prosecution are gearing up for a trial that could take weeks, and Read’s supporters are ready to stand by her side through it all.

Hundreds of potential jurors will be brought into the Dedham courtroom.

This time, the trial will have an expanded buffer zone to keep Read’s supporters farther from the courthouse.

“I’m out here every Sunday because I’m seeking truth, justice, transparency, and I want change in the state of Massachusetts,” Dina Warschal, a Read supporter, said over the weekend.

Read is charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe. Prosecutors claim she hit him with her SUV while drunk during a blizzard in January 2022.

Her defense team argues she was framed, insisting that O’Keefe was killed by someone else at the Canton home where his body was found in the snow. They are awaiting a judge’s decision on whether they can name the people they believe are responsible, in this second trial.

“It’s just a hard fight and it could be any one of us. It could be you, me, our daughters. We’re here for her to have some justice for her and Officer John O’Keefe,” said supporter Bonnie Fitzgibbon.

Dozens of people Sunday showed their support for Read. So-called “standouts” were held in several New England states and as far away as Florida and Indiana.

“We have a right here in America to voice our opinions of how we feel,” Warschal said.

