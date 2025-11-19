DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The tedious task of picking a jury continued Wednesday in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham. Accused killer Brian Walshe is set to go on trial in the coming weeks on charges he murdered his wife Ana at their home in 2023.

Her body was never recovered.

Prosecutors say Walshe waited several days before authorities were notified that Ana, 39, had been missing since New Year’s Day.

They said surveillance video showed Walshe buying cleaning products in the days following her disappearance.

Investigators believe Walshe disposed of his wife’s remains in dumpsters across the region and they were incinerated before they could be recovered.

Before the start of jury selection this week, Walshe changed his plea to guilty on charges he misled investigators and got rid of Ana’s body.

