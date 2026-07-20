PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children, is set to start.

Jury selection will start Monday for the case, which is expected to last several weeks.

Clancy, 35, faces three murder charges; she has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

She is charged with killing her three young children, ages 5, 3, and 8 months, before jumping from the window of her home in January of 2023.

Her attorney said he plans to pursue an insanity defense, claiming that Clancy was overmedicated for post-partum depression.

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