BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Jury selection is slated to start Monday in the trial of a 33-year-old man accused of fatally shooting Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018.

Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Gannon, who was killed at the age of 32 while serving an arrest warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Barnstable on April 12, 2018.

Gannon’s K-9 partner, Nero, was also shot and wounded during the incident. The dog has since recovered.

Latanowich left a series of frantic text messages for his girlfriend as well as a voicemail in which he said “I shot a cop” and “I killed a cop,” according to a state police report.

He remained barricaded inside the home but eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

The jury selection and trial is expected to take about four weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)