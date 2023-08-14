BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston City Councilor Felix Arroyo was working for former Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh when sexual misconduct allegations were made against him and now the former mayor and other officials may be called to testify as the trial gets underway.

Arroyo was fired from Walsh’s cabinet in 2017 after a city employee came forward with allegations that she had been sexually harassed by him. The woman also claimed she was demoted and moved to a different department when she reported him.

The woman is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages.

Arroyo denies the allegations.

