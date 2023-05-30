WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Jury selection is set to get underway Tuesday ahead of the trial of the man accused of killing Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and a woman who was sitting on her porch during a violent confrontation in 2018.

Chesna, 42, left behind a wife and two children. Vera Adams, 77, was fatally shot on her porch.

Emanuel Lopes, 25, has been ordered held without bail since his indictment. Prosecutors say he was fleeing a traffic stop when he hit Chesna with a rock and then murdered him with his own service weapon. Vera was struck by a bullet while Lopes was shooting at another officer, prosecutors allege.

