Jury selection to begin Tuesday in ‘Puppy Doe’ abuse trial

BOSTON (WHDH) — Jury selection begins Tuesday in the “Puppy Doe” murder trial.

The female pit bull mix, known as Puppy Doe, was only a year old when she was found so severely abused that she had to be put down in 2013. X-rays showed Puppy Doe had broken bones and fractures, a crushed spring and stab wounds. Veterinarians said putting her down was the most humane thing to do for her.

Radoslaw Czerkawski was charged with several counts of animal cruelty. He has pleaded not guilty.

