BOSTON (WHDH) - Jury selection continues Wednesday in the trial of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell.

Jury selection moved from Moakley Courthouse to an auditorium on Tuesday to screen more than 400 potential jurors.

Farwell is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child to keep her from talking about their relationship.

Birchmore’s 2021 death was initially ruled a suicide. Investigators said Farwell groomed Birchmore for sex, starting when she was 15 years old and part of the Stoughton police mentoring program.

Farwell pleaded not guilty.

Opening statements could begin as early as Friday. The trial is expected to last about four weeks.

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