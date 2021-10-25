QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Jury selection has begun in the trial of a man accused in connection with a deadly fight outside of a Quincy bar.

Matthew Potter is charged with manslaughter and assault in connection with the 2019 fight that left 44-year-old Chris McCallum dead.

The father of three, died the day after the encounter from a traumatic brain injury.

Police say Potter and his brother Steven were thrown out of the Quincy American Legion Post for aggressive behavior before the fight.

Potter’s lawyer argues that his client was a victim and he was injured in the assault.

Steven Potter is also facing charges in connection with the fight and he is expected to face a judge early next year.

