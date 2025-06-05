BOSTON (WHDH) - Jury selection was underway Thursday in the trial of an Irish firefighter accused of a sexual assault at a Boston hotel.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Terence Crosbie flew to Boston from Ireland last year, with members of a fire brigade, over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Crosbie is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Omni Parker House.

Prosecutors say he attempted to leave the country the next day following a meeting with investigators. He was arrested at Boston’s Logan International Airport on a plane that was about to take off.

Crosbie has been charged with one count of rape. He has pleaded not guilty.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)