DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Deliberations stalled Friday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Weymouth police officer and a bystander in 2018.

The jury has been deciding whether Lopes is not guilty by reason of insanity after he shot and killed Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and 77-year-old Vera Adams in 2018.

There were no deliberations today, and a court source said this is “an emotional situation.” A young female juror met at sidebar five times with Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone.

“I do appreciate everyone’s patience. This is a sensitive matter so I do need to see you at sidebar please,” Cannone said.

The judge did not explain what the sensitive matter was. At times, the juror was shaking her head and wiping her nose and tears from her eyes.

Just after 2 p.m., the judge sent the jury home.

After five days of deliberations, the jury appears unable to come to a unanimous decision.

“Either they’re going to find him responsible, guilty, or they’re going to end up finding that they can’t make a decision,” 7NEWS Legal Analyst Tom Hoopes said.

Deliberations initially began late in the afternoon last Wednesday, and a week later, the jury had to start over. After a four-day holiday break, a juror was dismissed Wednesday due to personal reasons, and an alternate was picked at random.

Deliberations are set to continue Monday.

