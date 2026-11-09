BOSTON (WHDH) - The jury in the Matthew Farwell murder trial continued deliberations for the second day on Monday. They returned to tell the judge they’re deadlocked.

Farwell, a former Stoughton police officer, is charged with killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child, and staging the death to look like a suicide in February 2021. Her body was found in her Canton apartment in a seated position with a strap around her neck and tied to a doorknob. Prosecutors allege Farwell killed her to stop her from exposing federal crimes, including sexual exploitation of a child. They claim Farwell had been grooming her for sex since she was 15-years-old and part of the Stoughton Police Explorers mentoring program.

Farwell’s defense maintains Birchmore took her own life.

Friends and relatives of Birchmore held a vigil outside federal court Monday, saying they are waiting for justice for their loved one.

“Sandra deserves this moment, and she deserves justice, as does her unborn,” one supporter said.

Birchmore’s death was initally ruled a suicide by local investigators and the state medical examiner, but federal prosecutors said they uncovered evidence that Farwell strangled Birchmore.

Former Federal Prosecutor and 7NEWS Legal Analyst Evan Gotlob said some of the prosecution’s best evidence came from an expert witness who testified a bone fractured in Birchmore’s neck could have only happened by being strangled, and especially not from a suicide where a person is sitting on the ground.

“It seems like the prosecution’s expert did a really good job explaining that that sort of neck fracture comes from somebody being strangled,” Gotlob said. “The way that Miss Birchmore was found is not a normal suicide. So that helps the prosecution a lot. I think the neck issue is a good piece of evidence for the prosecution here.”

Gotlob said the best factor for the defense is that Birchmore’s death was originally ruled a suicide. He said that could help the defense reach reasonable doubt.

“The prosecution expert was good, but he’s not a medical examiner. So, a medical examiner in Massachusetts ruled that this was not a homicide, and a suicide, and that’s very harmful to the prosecution’s case. Not that they can’t overcome it, but that’s the toughest piece of evidence they have to deal with here,” Gotlob said.

Gotlob also pointed out that Farwell is charged with a federal crime for murdering a witness, meaning the jury must find not only that Farwell killed Birchmore, but that he did it to keep their secret from federal investigators, as well as his wife.

“The jury may get a little confused if they start, like, really digging into the statute, and that usually happens, like, three to six hours in, so I don’t think they had the opportunity to do that on Friday. But we may see some questions, you know, Monday, Tuesday, if the case drags on a little bit,” Gotlob explained.

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